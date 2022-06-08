A Brief Break From The Storms

Wednesday brings a break from all the wet weather. The day starts with some clouds, but they should clear by late morning, making for a mostly sunny afternoon.With lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s, it should feel pretty comfortable.

Thursday starts dry, but showers and storms arrive in the second half of the day. The severe weather threat is greatest in central Nebraska, but some of the severe storms could make it to eastern Nebraska. Even with the rain, we should still manage to make it into the lower 80s.

A few showers could linger into Friday morning, but most of the day will be dry. It will be a touch cooler, with highs in the high 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

We rapidly warm back up over the weekend with a small chance for rain late Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon, followed by high 80s on Sunday. Both days will be partly cloudy.

With some extra wind, we likely make it back to the low 90s Monday.

Summer-like temperatures will continue on Tuesday with highs continuing in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers & Thunderstorms

High: 80

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 77

