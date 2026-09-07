A chance at storms on Tuesday

3 Things to Know



Storms Tuesday afternoon/evening, could be strong

Closer to normal temps starting Wednesday

Rain possible over the weekend

Forecast

It stays very warm and slightly breezy around Omaha on Monday night and with partly cloudy skies, temps will only cool to around 75 degrees by Tuesday morning.

But! Hang tight, as Tuesday should be our last day this week in the 90s as a cold front approaches. Before the front arrives, it could get hot with heat index values around 100-105. Along with the front, thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon, generally after 2 PM.

A few of the afternoon to early evening storms may reach severe levels, with the main concern being 60+ MPH wind and pockets of large hail. The overall chance for severe weather is fairly low though.

These storms will bring more widespread rain later Tuesday night into areas especially south of I-80. Isolated areas with flash flooding would be the biggest concern with these storms Tuesday night, so it's a good idea to have ways to receive alerts! These storms may linger for the first half of the day Wednesday, but will clear out of the area by the afternoon.

Behind the front will be some much cooler air and lower humidity for the region. It may get a little breezy on Wednesday as the milder air moves in with highs only in the low 80s. We could dip into the upper 50s by Thursday morning!

Thursday looks like a very nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s, which is now around Omaha's average high for early September.

Friday could get pretty warm as another system moves into the region. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees, and there may be more thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as another cold front moves through the region.

This weekend does have some rain possible. Saturday looks mostly dry, and partly cloudy with temps near 80. Some extra rain and storms can be expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 75

Wind: SE 10-20

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot with PM Storms

High: 92

Wind: SE 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain, Breezy

High: 82

Wind: NW 10-20

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