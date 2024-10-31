A chilly Friday, more weekend rain and storms possible

Be ready for a chilly Halloween evening for the trick-or-treaters as Omaha cools into the upper 40s around 7 at night.

It will get cold overnight and into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. A few neighborhoods north of Omaha could dip into the low 30s with some patchy frost.

Friday afternoon will be a little warmer, but due to a breezy wind, it may feel chilly. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Saturday starts dry, but scattered rain will move in from the south during the day. While a lot of us will see some of the rain, it won't be for everyone. We could squeeze out some sunshine in the morning before we turn mostly cloudy the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 60s. If you are heading to Lincoln for the football game, plan for some rain during the game.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday. It will also be a little breezy as we warm up into the mid 60s.

More scattered rain and storms continue through Monday. Even with the rain around, we'll stay a touch above average, in the mid 60s. Most of this rain should exit late Monday night. In total, 3-day rainfall amounts around 0.25" to 0.50" could be possible in many neighborhoods.

A couple leftover showers could still be around Tuesday morning, but most of Election Day will be dry. We'll see some sunshine in the afternoon, but it will be cooler, with mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s again.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 63

