A Chilly Weekend to Kick Off December

It stays cold on Saturday with highs in the middle 30s and mostly cloudy skies. There is enough moisture in the atmosphere that some of us could see flurries/sprinkles during the day, but little to no snow accumulations are expected. As we head into Saturday night, some light rain/snow tries to develop south of I-80, any accumulations should be under 1/2".

More snow flurries are possible in the morning on Sunday. It will be another cool, but near average day, in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

We will start out the next work week slightly warmer. Monday will be in the mid 40s with sunshine.

Then, we warm up into the middle of next week, warming closer to 50 both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The second half of next week looks very mild with more sunshine and highs nearing 60 by Thursday. We'll cool off a little by next weekend and there could be some more rain chances by then, too.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 24

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Flurries

High: 39

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 43

