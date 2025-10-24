Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cloudy, chilly weekend with isolated rain

Measurable rain will hold off for a few more days, but we could see pockets of drizzle over the last weekend of October
Cloudy with isolated rain this weekend
Tim's 10/24 Friday night forecast
Posted

This evening: Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, and we could see a few pockets of sprinkles, or drizzle. If you are headed out, have a jacket as it will be chilly! Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, dropping in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday: We start the weekend out cloudy and there is a small chance for an isolated rain shower at any point in the day. Most will remain dry. It will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Just like on Saturday, Sunday will be cloudy with a small chance at in isolated shower at any point of the day with highs near 60.

Monday starts with a few spotty showers in the region with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and the wind may be a little breezy. Later in the day, rain will start to become more likely. This rain will continue into Monday night.

The chance for rain will continue into Tuesday. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s. We start to dry out Tuesday night.

After a cloudy stretch of days, we finally get the sunshine back Wednesday! We stay cool with upper 50s.

Thursday will also be in the upper 50s with a few more clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
Low: 48

SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
High: 59

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
High: 60

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

WEB_Most_Accurate_640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast