A cloudy, chilly weekend with isolated rain

This evening: Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, and we could see a few pockets of sprinkles, or drizzle. If you are headed out, have a jacket as it will be chilly! Evening temperatures will be in the 50s, dropping in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday: We start the weekend out cloudy and there is a small chance for an isolated rain shower at any point in the day. Most will remain dry. It will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Just like on Saturday, Sunday will be cloudy with a small chance at in isolated shower at any point of the day with highs near 60.

Monday starts with a few spotty showers in the region with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and the wind may be a little breezy. Later in the day, rain will start to become more likely. This rain will continue into Monday night.

The chance for rain will continue into Tuesday. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s. We start to dry out Tuesday night.

After a cloudy stretch of days, we finally get the sunshine back Wednesday! We stay cool with upper 50s.

Thursday will also be in the upper 50s with a few more clouds.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 60

