A cloudy weekend, and a good chance at rain early next week

We start the weekend cloudy, and there is a small chance for an isolated rain shower at any point in the day Saturday. Most will remain dry, but you may run into pockets of drizzle or sprinkles. It will be cool with highs in the upper 50s.

There will be pockets of drizzle and sprinkles around Omaha on Saturday evening, but you shouldn't need an umbrella. It stays chilly with lows in the upper 40s.

Just like on Saturday, Sunday will be cloudy with a small chance at an isolated shower at any point of the day with highs near 60.

Monday starts with a few spotty showers in the region with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s, and the wind may be a little breezy. Later in the day, rain will start to become more likely. This rain will continue into Monday night.

The chance for rain will continue into Tuesday. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with upper 50s. We start to dry out Tuesday night.

After a cloudy stretch of days, we finally get the sunshine back Wednesday! We stay cool with upper 50s.

Thursday will also be in the upper 50s with a few more clouds.

