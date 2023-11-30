A Cold End to the Workweek

Clouds will start to move in tonight, followed by some rain towards northwest Missouri. After midnight, some of that rain will change into a few pockets of freezing rain and then snow. All of this should stay in far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and far southwest Iowa... keeping Omaha dry. Most of the wintry mix end just before the Friday morning commute with just enough sticking to the ground to slow down travel. Any snow accumulation will likely be around an inch or less.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 30s. The same areas that could see the wintry mix overnight will see a little more rain and snow Friday afternoon... which could bump up snow totals a little and slow down the evening commute there.

It stays cold Saturday with upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies. Anyone could see a few raindrops or snowflakes, but most of us stay dry.

We start to see a little more sunshine Sunday as we start to warm back up. Highs will be near average, in the mid 40s. Monday will also be in the mid 40s with even more sunshine.

Then, we warm up into the middle of next week, warming closer to 50 both Tuesday and Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix Southeast

Low: 24

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix Southeast

High: 38

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Cold

High: 39

