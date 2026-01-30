A cold Friday to turn into weekend snow chances

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Colder than normal Friday

Snow showers with accumulation Saturday night-Sunday

A warming trend for next week

FORECAST

Neighborhoods at the westernmost border of our area may have experiences some brief, light snowfall showers this morning.

Majority of us remain clear and sunny thanks to an area of cold high pressure resting above us.

Friday will be a colder, breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid 10s. Heading into Friday night, temps will drop to near zero degrees, with wind chills reaching ten degrees below zero in some areas.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday starts out cold, but mostly dry until the early evening with highs in the low 20s. Sunday will be even warmer, reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Snow is expected to move in to the region starting early Saturday night through Sunday morning, with amounts around 1-2 inches. Travel impacts are not expected Saturday, but there could be some minor impacts depending on how heavy the snow is on Sunday morning. Sunday's temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, so a lot of the snow will melt later in the day.

If you are wanting even warmer weather, we should start to see that return next week.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. There is a chance for more light snow Tuesday with mid 30s for highs. By the end of the week, the pattern will be drier with highs nearing 40 degrees around Friday.

FRIDAY

Sunny

Colder Air

High: 15

Wind: NE 10-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Breezy

Low: -2

Wind: S 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early Evening Snow Showers

High: 21

Wind: S 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: