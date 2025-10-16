A cold front arrives early Friday, brings spotty rain

It will be a breezy and warm Thursday evening with temperatures in the 70s.

Heading into late Thursday night, a cold front will begin to move in from central Nebraska, and could bring in scattered rain and storms into eastern Nebraska before morning.

As the cold front arrives in Omaha Friday, scattered rain and storms will remain possible. About half of us will see rain, and the bulk of this rain should fall in western Iowa, exiting before our high school football games kick off in the evening. This front will keep Friday's afternoon temperatures down in the mid 70s. We'll be down in the low 60s by Friday evening.

Behind the cold front, the sunshine takes over for the weekend as cooler weather moves in. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, and there is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon rain shower.

Temperatures heading into Sunday morning may dip into the upper 30s to low 40s around the region, raising a chance at our first frost of the season for some. Right now, the best area to see frost is in northeast Nebraska.

Sunday will be sunny and near average for mid-October with mid 60s for highs.

The wind picks back up on Monday as a cold front arrives. It will be sunny and warmer to start next week, with highs in the mid 70s on Monday, dropping in the mid 60s for Tuesday.

We'll continue in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies for the middle of next week, and a few of our upcoming nights could dip in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Rain Late

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 75

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 71

