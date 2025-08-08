A cold front brings storms, cooler weather to Omaha this weekend

It will be a warm and breezy evening with temperatures in the upper 80s. While there may be a few stray showers south of Omaha, most will stay dry this evening.

After midnight, a cold front will start to push into northeast Nebraska, helping to kick off some scattered storms up there. It's possible a few of storms reach severe levels, but the chance is low.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible around sunrise as the cold front makes its way through Omaha, and we could have some rain around during the morning until noon.

As the cold front makes its way southeast into Missouri and central Iowa through early Saturday afternoon, our skies may be able to clear up enough to allow for some afternoon sunshine, getting temperatures into the upper 80s.

Another round of rain and storms will begin to develop later into Saturday evening, and will continue Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Most of us will be dry by late Sunday morning, but we could see some afternoon and evening rain south of Omaha. It will be a cloudy and cooler day in the low 80s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and there may be a few leftover rain showers during the day. We'll reach highs in the low 80s.

The sunshine returns Tuesday, pushing us back into the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday get a little warmer, with upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Morning Rain

High: 87

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain South of Omaha

High: 82

