A Cold Front Makes Temperatures Plummet

This morning is a mild one with temperatures closer to our average high temperatures for this time of year. Unfortunately, a cold front is moving in fast close to our lunch hour. Once the cold front moves through early Monday afternoon, temperatures plummet and fall into the single digits by Tuesday morning.

This cold front will at least bring sunshine back for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, but it will be deceptive since temperatures will be cold. Highs on Tuesday will be near 20 degrees.

We warm back into the mid and upper 30s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

This weekend looks even warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Cool

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Cold

Low: 5

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Bit Warmer

High: 36

