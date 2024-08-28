A cold front to bring storms, cooler weather Thursday evening

It will be a warm, and quiet evening with mostly clear skies. Evening temperatures will stay in the 80s, cooling in the low 70s by Thursday morning.

We'll start your day on Thursday with some sunshine, but clouds move in for the afternoon ahead of our next cold front. The cold front will kick off a line of rain and storms that will move from northwest to southeast through the area. Ahead of it, we may have to dodge a few isolated storms, but most of us won't see any rain until the cold front arrives later in the day. Assuming we stay dry long enough, we could hit 90 degrees.

Storms will start to move into northeast Nebraska around 2 p.m., then move southeast towards I-80, arriving in Omaha and Lincoln towards the end of the evening commute or shortly after. By 9p.m., the rain and storms should be southeast of the Omaha metro, but they could take until about 2 or 3 a.m. to get out of northwest Missouri, far southeast Nebraska, and far southwest Iowa. A couple of the storms could be strong enough for some pockets of hail and strong wind. While not likely, a tornado in western Iowa is not impossible.

Thursday's cold front will make for a very nice stretch of weather! Friday will be in the low 80s with much lower humidity and a lot of sunshine.

The lower humidity will make for comfortable afternoons this weekend and cooler mornings. Saturday starts in the upper 50s, then we warm into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Even cooler weather blows in Sunday, holding us back closer to 80 degrees in the afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

The sunny and nice weather continues for Labor Day with upper 70s.

We stay mostly sunny Tuesday with low 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 73

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 90

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.