A comfortable weekend in Omaha and a chance for rain

It will be cool enough for sweaters and hoodies this evening as unseasonably cool air sets in tonight. We get to enjoy more open-window weather as we cool off into the low 50s for Saturday morning. Omaha's record low is 49, set in 1985.

Saturday will be a beautiful day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. The wind will be a little calmer, too.

Clouds and rain will return as we close out your weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, holding us back in the mid 70s. There will be a few spotty showers around for us to dodge in the morning and afternoon, but there will be a lot of dry time during the day. Rain and storms will be more likely and widespread overnight and into early Monday morning.

Once the Monday morning rain clears up, skies will remain mostly cloudy for the day, with upper 70s for daytime highs.

Tuesday will be a little warmer as we should see more sunshine as highs reach the low 80s.

More rainfall is possible in the middle of next week, holding temperatures in the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Things start drying out and warming up by the end of next week, back to more normal highs for mid August, in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 76

