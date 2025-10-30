A cool Halloween around Omaha, seasonal this weekend

It will not be nearly as cold tonight, and the chance for fog will be low. We start Friday morning with clear skies and sunshine, in the mid 30s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain mostly sunny, breezy, dry & cool with highs in the lower 50s. Clouds begin to move in by the afternoon, and it may bring some sprinkles to neighborhoods north of I-80 in the evening. This should be minor, and not impact any plans too much. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Clouds will move back in for the start of the weekend, but it's looking mostly dry. Saturday morning will be down near freezing, and warming to near 50 in the afternoon. There may be a few sprinkles during the day, but most, if not all will not see any measurable rain from it.

Sunday will be warmer and sunny, with highs nearing 60.

We start next week with more sunshine and dry weather. It will be warmer than average, in the low 60s through Wednesday. There may be some rain at the end of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 36

HALLOWEEN

Partly Sunny

Breezy

Small PM Rain Chance

High: 51

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Cool

High: 49

