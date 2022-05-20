Cooler End To The Week

The leftover light rain will quickly end this morning, but keeps us mostly cloudy for the first half of the day. The sunshine returns for the afternoon, but it will be a lot cooler. After hitting 93 Thursday, Omaha will only warm near 70 this afternoon.

Clouds will start to thicken back up overnight, eventually giving way to some light rain Saturday morning. We will start the day in the upper 40s.

The light rain should end by lunch on Saturday, but we stay mostly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be even cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

With dry weather and some sunshine Sunday, we warm back into the mid 60s.

Another round of clouds and scattered rain will move in Monday morning and continue at times the rest of the day. This drops us back down to the low 60s for high temperatures.

Small rain chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but with drier weather, it will get a little warmer. Tuesday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Wednesday. Both days look mostly cloudy.

We'll try to get back to the mid 70s Thursday!

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Cooler

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Morning Rain

High: 58

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 66

