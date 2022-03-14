A Cooler Start The Work Week

A cold front moves through on Monday morning and that will bring us some cooler temperatures and a few more clouds today.

Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. This is still above average, but it's cooler than our high of 65° on Sunday.

The warm-up gets back on track heading into the middle of next week. Tuesday makes it into in the low 60s, followed by low 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday will bring a fair amount of cloud cover, but we look to continue our warm and dry streak with highs in the mid to upper 50s for St. Patrick's Day and Friday. There's a very small rain chance late Thursday into Friday.

We warm into the 60s on Saturday with a high near 70 on Sunday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Much Warmer

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.