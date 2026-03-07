A cooler start to the weekend with lots of sunshine

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Dry and pleasant weekend

Mild start to next week

Small rain chances next week

FORECAST

Things will quiet down and dry out this weekend

After we start Saturday with a few clouds, the sunshine returns in the afternoon. It will be a cooler day with temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer and still sunny out with highs jumping to near 70 degrees!

We start next week with sunshine and another milder Monday, in the 70s. There is a small chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, and some more light rain midweek. But most of this raim may stay to our south.

SATURDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 72

Wind: SW 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

