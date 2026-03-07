Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cooler start to the weekend with lots of sunshine

The weather will quiet down around Omaha for the weekend, and the mild weather makes a return
Sunny and a little cooler to start the weekend
Tim's 3/7 Weekend Forecast
Posted
and last updated

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Dry and pleasant weekend
  • Mild start to next week
  • Small rain chances next week

FORECAST

Things will quiet down and dry out this weekend

After we start Saturday with a few clouds, the sunshine returns in the afternoon. It will be a cooler day with temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer and still sunny out with highs jumping to near 70 degrees!

We start next week with sunshine and another milder Monday, in the 70s. There is a small chance for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, and some more light rain midweek. But most of this raim may stay to our south.

SATURDAY
Sunny
Breezy
High: 52
Wind: NW 15-25

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 72
Wind: SW 15-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tim Joseph Paige WX Alert Team 640x360.jpg

Omaha's Most Accurate Forecast