A cooler than average weekend around Omaha, but snow-free

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Staying Cold this Weekend
- Breezy at times Sunday
- Warmer weather returns later next week
FORECAST
It's going to be a cold weekend around Omaha.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs only in the mid 20s. Due to the clouds, there likely won't be a lot of snow-melt occurring.
Sunshine does return Sunday, but it will be breezy and cooler, with low 20s for highs.
Monday morning starts VERY cold, in the single digits, and highs in the mid 20s.
By Tuesday, we start a warm-up again. It will be breezy with temperatures jumping to near 50 degrees!
Wednesday and Thursday will be even milder, in the 50s. There are small chances at rain mid-week.
There's a chance Omaha hits 60 degrees next Friday.
SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
Cold
High: 26
Wind: NW 5-10
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 25
Wind: NW 15-25
