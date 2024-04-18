A Cooler Weekend with Freezing Temperatures at Night

The wind will start to calm down this evening, but it stays chilly this evening with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, dropping to lows near freezing by Friday morning.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing for the next few nights, starting Friday morning and continuing through Sunday morning.

We close out the workweek with clouds on Friday, but it stays cool with highs in the upper 50s and lighter winds.

Saturday will be the coolest afternoon coming up, with low 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky and a high closer to 60. The wind will stay fairly calm this weekend, too.

Clouds move right back in for the start of next week, and we could see some rain Monday after noon. It will be much warmer, and breezy, with upper 60s for highs.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

By the second half of next week, rain will become possible again, starting Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 57

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 53

