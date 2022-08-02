A Dangerous Heat Level

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs will be in the triple digits across eastern Nebraska, with western Iowa topping out in the upper 90s. The combination of heat and humidity will be dangerous with a heat index in Omaha approaching 110. A couple more isolated showers and storms are possible in the evening and night, but many stay dry again.

Heat Safety: If you have to work outside, take plenty of water breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Check on your elderly friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are able to stay cool. If your pet has to bed outside, make sure it has a shaded, cool spot to be and access to clean water all day.

A cold front moves through late tonight. This front brings us a chance of seeing some scattered storms overnight. These can last into the morning commute hours on Wednesday.

Thanks to the cold front, we start to pull back on the worst of the heat Wednesday, but we still push into the mid 90s with plenty of humidity. There will be a few more clouds with some hit and miss showers and storms to dodge at any time of day.

We're back to mostly sunny skies Thursday. We'll top out in the low 90s, likely making it the coolest day of the workweek.

We heat up again heading into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 90s. We could approach 100 again Saturday with a few clouds.

We may have to dodge a few scattered showers and storms Saturday night and into Sunday morning before cooling into the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 102

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 78

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 95

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Humid

High: 92

