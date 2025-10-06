A fall-like feel as rain exits Omaha Monday night

The scattered light rain will begin to break apart this evening, and more of us will dry out early tonight. It could take until after midnight for all the rain to exit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Skies will then begin to clear into Tuesday morning as we drop into the mid 40s.

After a cool start to the morning, Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with upper 60s and calm winds.

We start Wednesday morning in the mid 40s, followed by a high near 70 Wednesday afternoon and a lot of sunshine.

Clouds will move back in Thursday and the wind will be breezy as we warm up into the mid 70s. There could be a few spotty showers around, but we'll keep the chance fairly low for now.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and the wind should lessen a little with upper 70s for highs.

We continue to warm up with breezy winds over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain could return late Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 68

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 70

