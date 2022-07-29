A Few More Comfortable Days Ahead

With the lower humidity, we're able to cool off into the upper 50s Friday morning in Omaha. Cities farther east and north will drop into the low and mid 50s! The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s again.
We slowly start to warm back up over the weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, but the humidity stays pretty low.
Sunday brings a few clouds with our sunshine. Highs stay in the upper 80s, but the humidity becomes more noticeable again. There's a small chance for rain late Sunday, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.
The heat really starts to build in Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine. Like Sunday, a lot of us stay dry, but we may have to dodge a few spotty storms Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday bring the high heat. We will push into the upper 90s on Tuesday and over 100 on Wednesday. Along with the higher heat, we'll also have more humidity and very warm mornings.
The thermometer comes down a touch by Thursday. Highs will still be in the upper 90s which is well above average for that time of year.
FRIDAY
Mainly Sunny
Low Humidity
High: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Comfortable
Low: 62
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Low Humidity
High: 87
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Rain Chance
High: 88
