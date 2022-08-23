Heating up Midweek

Tuesday afternoon will bring us more sunshine, heating us up into the upper 80s. in eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa continues to run slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

A few more clouds move in overnight and linger into Wednesday morning as we cool off into the upper 60s. That's a little warmer than recent mornings. There could also be a few pockets of fog, but it should not be widespread.

Even with a few clouds mixing in with the sun Wednesday afternoon, we'll manage to get back into the low 90s. A few spotty showers and storms move in from the north Wednesday night, but a lot of us stay dry.

A weak cold front then arrives to drop us back into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We may get to dodge a few isolated showers Thursday night, but it looks like a lot of us will stay dry again.

Friday's warmth will be average with highs in the mid 80s and partly cloudy skies. We have another small rain chance late Friday into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon brings a lot of dry time. Highs will push back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Our best chance for widespread rain will be Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but the timing could change slightly as we approach the weekend.

We're likely dry Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. The upper 80s continue to start the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Fog

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 91

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Late

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.