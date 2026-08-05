3 Things to Know



A foggy start to Thursday morning

Warmer again by the weekend

Mostly rain-free until middle of next week

Forecast

Skies will continue to clear up this evening and it gets cool overnight with temps in the mid to upper 50s overnight. As temps reach the 50s, areas of dense fog will develop across the region with visibility less than 1/4 to 1/2 mile. So, be careful on the roads in the morning!

After 9 AM, skies will become mostly sunny and it will be a mild day with highs in the low 80s. There may be a little bit of haze in the sky Thursday afternoon.

Things will be warmer Friday and heading into the weekend. While there could be a few spotty rain showers around, we'll keep the chance at around 20% for now. Look for highs on Friday and Saturday in the upper 80s to near 90.

It gets even warmer by Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 90s and the humidity will make it feel more like 100 outside.

Cooler air will start to move back into the region around the middle of next week with temps closer to the mid 80s. We should see returning chances at rain around then, too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Dense Fog

Low: 59

Wind: NE 3-6

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 83

Wind: SE 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 89

Wind: SE 5-10

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