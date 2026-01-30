A frigid Friday night near zero, light snow Saturday night

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Frigid Start to the weekend

Snow showers with minor accumulation Saturday night

A warming trend for next week

FORECAST

Expect it to be a frigid night around Omaha as temperatures drop to near zero degrees, with wind chills reaching ten degrees below zero in some areas Saturday morning.

Saturday starts out cold, but we are mostly dry until the early evening with highs in the low 20s. Sunday will be even warmer, reaching the upper 30s across western Iowa, and low 40s across eastern Nebraska.

Snow is expected to move in to the region starting early Saturday night through Sunday morning, with amounts around 0-1 inches. Travel impacts should be minimal, but there could be some minor impacts depending on how much snow is still on the roads by Sunday morning. Sunday's temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, so a lot of the snow will melt later in the day.

If you are wanting even warmer weather, we should start to see that return next week.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. There is a chance for more light snow Tuesday with mid 30s for highs. By the end of the week, the pattern will be drier with highs nearing 40 degrees around Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Breezy

Low: 1

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Early Evening Snow Showers

High: 24

Wind: SW 10-15

