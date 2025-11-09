A frigid night around Omaha as cold air moves in for Sunday

The Cold: As frigid air moves in Saturday night and Sunday night, we'll drop to around 19-24º, with wind chills will be around 10 degrees! Cover any exposed water pipes and disconnect water hoses from your house to prevent freeze damage this weekend.

The main shot of cold air moves in Saturday evening, any lingering rain around Omaha will turn over to snow flurries. No snow accumulations are expected from this. IT will be breezy overnight with clearing skies and temperatures in the low 20s for Sunday morning. Wind chills will be around 10 degrees in the morning.

Travel: Roads may be wet across the Omaha region Saturday night. If you do plan to travel into NW Iowa, just be cautious of any ice on roads. Any standing water likely freezes by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a very chilly day, but we do see lots of sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid 30s. We drop back down to around 19 degrees for Monday morning.

We start warming up again next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and with highs in the mid 40s. We jump into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. This sunshine and warmth will last for the rest of the week.

The next chance for rain will be around Saturday of next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Drying Out, Breezy

Low: 23

Wind: NW 18-25 G35

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold & Breezy

High: 35

Wind: N 13-18 G25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

Wind: SE 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

