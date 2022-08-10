A Gradual Warm Up Begins

We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

The mid 90s return Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It doesn't look like it will do much for us. Temperatures still reach back into the mid 90s on Friday.

The weekend will be hot! We'll be in the upper 90s both afternoons with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies are back to start next work week. That will put our high temperature on Monday back into the lower 90s.

Some signs of much needed rain are back in the forecast next Sunday through Tuesday. It is still early, but at this point we are saying there is a chance.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average Heat

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Lower Temps

High: 95

