A hot weekend with storms possible on Sunday

It stays warm and muggy this evening with mostly clear skies. We should stay dry overnight as we drop into the low 70s for Saturday morning.

The heat moves back in Saturday, and it will be a little breezy by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, feeling more like 103-105 outside.

Heading into the evening, a few thunderstorms will develop in central to northeast Nebraska. While most of us will stay dry Saturday night, a few of these storms may make it nearby Norfolk and Columbus, capable of gusty winds. Flooding is not as big a concern as a few days ago, but this rain could be heavy if you get it.

Sunday likely starts dry with some sunshine, letting us reach close to 90 for a high. As we head later into the afternoon and evening, showers and storms will start to pop up and become more widespread across the region. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, and again capable of heavy rain. Storms will weaken overnight and likely end by the Monday morning commute.

In total, we could see on average another 0.25" to 0.50" of rainfall, with heaviest amounts of around an inch, possible.

A couple leftover showers could pop back up Monday, but most of us will be dry with upper 80s and some sunshine.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

We're back up to near 90 and a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, followed by low 90s on Thursday.

Some rain may be possible on both Friday for the 4th of July, and the day after on Saturday. Overall, it's looking to be a warmer July 4th than last year, with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Night Storms

High: 94

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 90

