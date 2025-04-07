A little warmer midweek, but rain chances are low

It will be a chilly night with clear skies. The wind will be lighter tonight as we drop into the mid 20s for Tuesday morning. This should be our last night of the week in the 20s, or even below freezing.

We start to warm back to near-average highs Tuesday, reaching the low 60s with just a few afternoon clouds.

The warm-up continues Wednesday with upper 60s, but it will be breezy. There's also a very small chance an isolated shower hits your neighborhood, but most of us will stay dry with a few more clouds mixed in with the sunshine.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Plus, our small chance for rain continues. It will be slightly cooler, in the low 60s for the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny and quiet with mid 60s.

The weekend will be sunny and breezy as warmer weather blows in. Saturday will be in the mid 70s, followed by upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Back to Average

High: 61

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

Breezy

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

