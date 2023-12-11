A Milder Monday to Start your Workweek

After a seasonally cold weekend, we warm nicely to begin the workweek with lots of sunshine! We'll start your Monday in the 20s, warming in the upper 40s by this afternoon.

Tuesday will be a cooler day, and there will be more clouds by the afternoon, too. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and we could see a few snow flurries heading into the evening.

We'll be back in the warming trend Wednesday, and the sunshine will be back as well. Highs midweek will reach the upper 40s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs approach 50 with more sunshine.

This weekend will remain very mild for this time of year in Omaha, near 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Average highs this time of December are typically around 39 degrees now.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 38

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 44

