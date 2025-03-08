A milder, spring-like weekend, and Daylight Saving Time begins

Clouds clear out early tonight, and we get a bit chilly for Saturday morning, in the low 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, helping to warm us up into the low 50s, which is a touch above average. We keep warming up Sunday, pushing into the low 60s!

Daylight Saving Time begins Saturday night, so make sure to set clocks forward one hour. It's also a good reminder to replace batteries in smoke alarms.

The warm-up continues early in the workweek. Monday will mostly sunny with low 70s and breezy winds.

We start to cool off a little Tuesday, but it will be another above average day with highs in the low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday will be near 60, but we get back into the mid 60s Thursday with a few clouds.

Rain and thunder will be possible Friday followed by a chance at a rain/snow mix Saturday. The wind will probably be pretty gusty. Temperatures to close out the workweek will be in the mid 60s.

