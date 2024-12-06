A milder weekend around Omaha, followed by another chill next week

It will be a milder evening with clear skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the evening, and we drop in the mid 20s for Saturday morning.

The wind will start to pick up this weekend, ushering in some warmer air. We'll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. A few neighborhoods out west of Omaha could reach the low 60s.

The wind will stay breezy Sunday, and we'll see more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

We start to cool off again next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s, which is closer to average for this part of December.

The coldest weather comes midweek. Tuesday will be in the mid 30s, followed by low 30s on Wednesday. Both days will see more clouds mixed in with the sunshine. As some of the colder weather blows in, we could squeeze a few snowflakes out of the sky, but they won't cause any problems.

Thursday brings more sunshine as we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We should be back into the 40s by next Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Nice

High: 58

