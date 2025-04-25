A nice April weekend with spotty rain, strong storms possible Monday

Clouds will be slow clear later this evening and tonight, but my the morning we should be back to some returning sunshine. It will be a chilly Saturday morning, in the low 40s.

The weekend starts with a mix of sun and clouds, but we'll start to see some afternoon clouds move back over eastern Nebraska Saturday. The clouds will give way to a handful of spotty showers in the second half of the day, mainly in northeast Nebraska. The rest of us around Omaha will likely stay dry all day with highs in the mid 60s.

We will see lots of clouds on Sunday, but a breezy south wind will help really warm us up, back into the mid 70s. Once again, there may be a few spotty rain showers around during the day. This time, all of us could be clipped by a brief rain shower during the day.

The wind stays breezy Monday and it will be even warmer outside with highs in the mid 80s!

We are still monitoring for the potential of severe weather Monday afternoon through early Monday evening. A couple storms could start to pop up in eastern Nebraska early in the afternoon as a cold front begins to move through the region, but they will become more common in western Iowa and northwest Missouri by mid to late afternoon. Due to the arrival of the cold front and spotty nature of these storms, a number of neighborhoods will stay dry (especially in NE). All severe weather hazards will be possible Monday, especially very large hail, and the chance at tornadoes.

Behind Monday's storm system, it will be back to more average temperatures for the rest of next week. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

We warm into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. We could see another opportunity for some rain Thursday, but for now, the chance is low.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 65

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 72

