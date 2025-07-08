A nice mid-summer evening, more storms on the way this week

It will be a great mid-summer evening with somewhat milder air. Skies will be mostly clear overnight as we cool off into the upper 60s for Wednesday morning. There is a slight chance an isolated thunderstorm pops up overnight.

Throughout Wednesday morning, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in eastern Nebraska through noon. This should leave the afternoon dry and sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. Heading into Wednesday evening, another round of spotty storms will start to pop up, which would continue off and on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be breezy with upper 80s, and more thunderstorms are possible, both in the morning, the afternoon, and the evening. Some of these afternoon and evening storms could be severe. Pockets of large hail, areas of damaging wind, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible in the region. The storms will weaken as we head into Thursday night.

A cold front arrives Friday, kicking off another round of scattered showers and storms. It will be breezy with mid 80s and mostly cloudy skies between storms. We should dry out into Friday night.

Some of this rain may be heavy later this week, and after recent days of heavy rainfall, minor flooding maybe become possible

Behind the cold front, Saturday will be cooler and a little more comfortable. It will be partly cloudy with low 80s.

It will start to get a little more muggy and warmer Sunday with upper 80s. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

We keep a small chance for rain Monday as we heat up into the low 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storm

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 88

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

