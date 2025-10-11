A partly cloudy weekend, turning warm & windy Sunday

Saturday starts out cloudy and there could be a couple pockets of drizzle in northeast Nebraska. Most, if not all, will stay dry. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds with mid 70s for the afternoon.

Clouds will move back in Saturday night, keeping low temperatures down near only 60 degrees. Some spotty rain will be possible after 2-3am.

Sunday will be a windy day, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. There is a small chance for rain in the morning, followed by afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, which is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We get a slightly better chance at rain later Sunday evening as a cold front moves through the region, which clears out before the start of Monday.

Next week starts out much cooler. Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Tuesday and there is a chance for rain with highs in the low 60s.

The middle of the week looks a little quieter with only a small chance for rain and partly sunny skies. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 70s, followed by mid 70s by next Friday.

