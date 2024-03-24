A Rainy Sunday, Followed by Storms and Snow Monday

Widespread rain arrives Sunday morning. There could be some wet snow mixed in at first, before temperatures begin warming up in the morning. By the afternoon, scattered rain will continue with some rainy breaks toward evening. Temperatures will warming thanks to a gusty southeast wind, getting us in the upper 40s by days end.

More storms roll in Sunday night and into Monday and it could be heavy at times. Monday's highs will be in the 50s, but colder air blows in late in the day, changing the rain to snow Monday evening over Nebraska. Some of us could pick up an inch or two of snow be the time it ends Tuesday morning, with accumulations most likely west and north of Omaha.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms may be possible in Iowa, including some hail on Monday.

By the time we get into Tuesday, it will be cold and windy, only warming in the mid 30s with some sunshine.

Wednesday starts in the teens, but we rebound into the 40s for the afternoon with sunshine.

We keep warming up Thursday into the upper 50s, followed by 60s on Friday. Some spotty rain may be possible as we get into Easter weekend with temperature in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Wet & Windy

High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Storms and Windy

Low: 45

MONDAY

Cloudy

Morning Storms, Snow Late

High: 57

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy and Cold

High: 37

