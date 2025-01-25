A seasonal late January weekend, nearing the 50s early next week

The weekend will be a little cooler, but much warmer than it was this past week.

The wind gets breezy on Saturday as slightly cooler air blows into the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s on Saturday afternoon.

It will be cold and partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the lower 10s.

After some morning cloud cover, Sunday will be mostly sunny and less windy, but a little cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

The warming trend gets going again next week. Monday will be a breezy day as warmer weather blows in. We'll see lots of sunshine to start out the week and highs will be near 50.

Tuesday will be sunny and highs once again will be near 50.

It gets a little cooler for the second half of the workweek, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

By the end of next week, we could have the return of our first real chance at precipitation for the region. Rain, or snow may be possible for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned.

As we warm up above freezing, this will lead to thawing of ice on ponds, lakes and rivers. This could also lead to increased ice movement along the Platte River, which could bring some risk of ice jams. For the latest, see our weather blog for updates.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 21

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 36

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Warmer

High: 50

