A Stormy Start To Friday

A few leftover showers and storms lingered into Friday morning. Take your time during your drive into work this morning. We will be a little cooler, in the upper 60s, to start Friday.

Friday afternoon will be drier and cooler behind the cold front, but we stay muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine in the second half of the day.

Overnight into Saturday brings us another chance of seeing more storms and showers. This will last into the Saturday morning hours. Plan for a possibly stormy and/or rainy start to the weekend. Luckily, the afternoon looks drier with some sunshine. Highs will be in the low 80s, but it will be humid.

The humidity gets a little worse Sunday as we warm back up into the upper 80s. Scattered storms become more common at night with mostly cloudy skies.

Independence Day is looking hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a small chance for rain.

The lower 90s continue into the middle part of the workweek.

FRIDAY

Scattered A.M. Rain/Storms

Clearing Skies

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers And Storms

Mild

Low: 65

SATURDAY

Spotty Morning Rain/Storms

Mostly Sunny

High: 82

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Scattered Storms

High: 87

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.