A very comfortable Tuesday night, rain chances later in the week

3 Things to Know



Pleasant and summery Tuesday

Temps continue to drop!

Increasing chance of rain on Thursday

Forecast

Our weather will remain very mild as we head into Tuesday night. Under mostly clear skies, temps will dip into the low 60s. There may be a few neighborhoods that cool into the upper 50s to start Wednesday morning.

Clouds will start to quickly move back into the region Wednesday, and some areas may see a few rain showers as early as the lunch hour, especially in eastern Nebraska. Spotty rain will continue off/on for the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain. temps will only make it into the upper 70s.

More widespread rain is expected to move into the area on Thursday and Friday. There will be a few rounds of rain with this, but the will also be some dry time mixed in, too. The heaviest and greatest chance for all of us to see rain will be later Thursday night into Friday morning. This rainfall could last all the way into Friday afternoon. In total, many south of I-80 in southeastern Nebraska could see upwards of 1.0"-2.0" of rainfall. Those north of the interstate may only see up to 0.50" of rain.

By the time the weekend rolls in, it starts to get hot again...Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, felling like 95. This will be followed by more heat on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 90s, feeling 105-110.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Much Cooler!

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Rain

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

