A warm front brings more spotty rain, hotter weather mid-week

Rain becomes less common this evening, but a few spotty showers will still be around overnight and into Wednesday morning with temperatures holding in the low 60s.

We'll start Wednesday morning with some spotty rain around, keeping things mostly cloudy during the day. A warm front will be lifting north through the region during the day, pushing most of the rain north of Omaha by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s north of Omaha, but south Omaha could reach the low 80s as the warmer air moves in.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and even warmer with low 80s. The day will be dry, but a few spotty showers could be possible late Thursday night as a cold front starts to move into eastern Nebraska from the west.

The cold front arrives Friday, bringing another round of scattered rain, and dropping temperatures down in the 70s. Right now, it looks like about half of us will see rain. The bulk of the rain should fall in western Iowa, and should exit before our high school football games kicks off in the evening.

Behind the cold front, the sunshine takes over for the weekend as cooler weather blows in. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s, followed by low 40s for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and near average for mid-October with mid 60s for highs.

Monday will be very comfortable with mid 70s and sunshine.

An area of low pressure will begin to move into the Midwest Tuesday, bringing cloudy, windy conditions and highs in the low 70s. For now, we'll keep things dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 81

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 83

