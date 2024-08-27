A warm Wednesday, followed by strong storms Thursday

It will be a mostly dry, and mostly clear evening through 8 p.m. as temperatures hold in the low 80s. Spotty storms will move from south to north, out of Kansas after sunset and provide rain chances for areas mainly south of I-80 tonight. Some of this rain may get as far north as Omaha overnight.

By the Wednesday morning commute, we'll be down to a few spotty leftover showers to dodge with lows in the upper 60s. The sunshine quickly comes out by late morning, and it'll be hot and humid for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s before a strong cold front arrives later in the afternoon. It will kick off widespread rain and storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The rain could start as early as the afternoon but becomes more likely for the evening commute in Omaha, and will continue through Thursday night. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, with main storm hazards of strong winds and large hail.

Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid weather blows in! Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The lower humidity will make for comfortable afternoons this weekend and cooler mornings. Saturday starts in the upper 50s, then we warm into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Even cooler weather blows in Sunday, holding us back in the upper 70s degrees with a lot of sunshine, and lows in the lower 50s.

The nice weather continues for Labor Day with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

