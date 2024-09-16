A warm week with morning rain chances

It will be another warm and slightly muggy evening, as temperatures only cool to near 80 this evening. A few scattered thundershowers will develop after midnight and heading into the Tuesday morning commute, and temperatures will cool off into the upper 60s.

A couple of scattered showers and storms will be around the area Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon. This rain should clear up by the afternoon. It also gets a little breezy at times. There will be a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up into the upper 80s.

Wednesday brings a little better chance for rain, once again, mainly in the morning. However, we could see some of this rain linger into the afternoon for our Iowa neighborhoods. It will be a mostly cloudy day with breezy winds and highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday gets hot. After a slight chance for an isolated morning shower, comes back out with breezy winds and highs in the low 90s.

A cold front will move through Omaha on Friday, cooling us off a little, down into the upper 80s. Like Thursday, there could be a couple isolated pockets of rain around, but plan on staying dry. However, rain does become likely late Friday night. So, there is some uncertainty on if the 'Husker football game will be rain-free, or not. As of now, it's rain-free.

This weekend, showers and storms will become more likely and widespread. This will keep us mostly cloudy and cooler. Saturday will be in the upper 70s, followed by mid 70s on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 86

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

Breezy

High: 91

