A warm weekend, here's when we will cool off again

The weather for high school football games will kick off in the upper 70s and clear skies, but you might want some long sleeves for the second half. We'll be in the mid and upper 60s by the end of the games and as you're heading home.

It will be a quiet night, with lows in the mid 50s for Saturday morning.

The weekend will be slightly warmer, and still above average now for late September. Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s, and we'll keep the mid 80s and sunshine for Sunday. Lows at night will only get down into the upper 50s.

While we stay mostly sunny and warm, with mid 80s on Monday, a cold front moves through Omaha Monday night, leading to a pretty decent cool-down.

Tuesday will feel much more like fall, as we stay mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s for Wednesday morning.

The sunshine and dry, fall-like weather will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs back in the mid 70s.

