A Warmer Week with Rain Chances

We start the new work week off with a developing breeze out from the south which transports a warmer, less smoky air mass into Omaha. We see lots of sunshine Monday with highs reaching the mid 80s. Winds could gust to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Rain may be possible with a quick-passing storms system Monday night. any rain will clear up before Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will also be breezy with mid 80s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. It should be a dry day.

It stays partly cloudy Wednesday with highs dropping slightly, into the low 80s. Another round of scattered showers could bring some rain for your backyard Wednesday night.

Thursday will also be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A lot of us stay dry Thursday night, but there could be a few spotty showers to dodge.

While the rain won't be for everyone, Friday also brings some hit and miss showers and storms throughout the day with highs closer to 80.

There's a better chance for some rain on Saturday, cooling us off into the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Rain Possible Late

High: 85

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Showers Possible

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Possible Late

High: 82

