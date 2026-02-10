A week full of above average temperatures

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler, but still above average the rest of the week

Flood Watch until Tuesday afternoon due to Ice Jam risk

Small chance at rain Thursday & Saturday

FORECAST

As expected, we shattered record high temperatures on Monday, with Omaha climbing up to 75 degrees! The old record, 63 (1954), did not stand a chance.

Overnight, we had a cold front pass through our area. While we don't expect to squash anymore temperatures today, the cold front was strong enough to pull us down into the lower 50s for highs today.

With the warm weather, ice movement on the rivers is possible, and a Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon for this risk. Ice jams can occur with little warning, so anyone with interests along the river should pay attention.

Tuesday will have highs in the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky, and Wednesday holds in the low 50s.

The rest of the week looks to remain with the 50s trend, only dipping down to the upper 20s overnight.

There is a small chance of rain on Thursday, but most of this will stay to our north. With highs in the low-to-mid 50s, this is expected to stay all rain.

We have another small chance of rain on Saturday too, but this may stay to our south.

Signals show another warmup by the end of the weekend, with Sunday returning to the mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Pleasant

High: 52

Wind: N 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 50

Wind: SE 5-10

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 54

Wind: SE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: