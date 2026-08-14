A wet, muggy start to this upcoming weekend in Omaha

3 Things to Know



More storms on Saturday

Milder and drier Sunday, Monday

Watching for severe storms on Tuesday

Forecast

It will be a mostly dry evening across the Omaha region with helps holding in the upper 70s to low 80s. It may be a little muggy out tonight.

Late tonight, showers and storms will move back into the region after 4 AM, and could be a wet start to Saturday morning. This rain will remain scattered until around noon, becoming a little more isolated for the afternoon and evening. There should be more drier weather than wet weather for the PM hours.

Saturday will be a VERY MUGGY and warmer, and there should be a few dry hours during the day with mid 80s in the afternoon, feeling like 90-95 out due to the heavy humidity...Once again, storms will become likely again heading into Saturday night, clearing out early Sunday morning as a cold front moves through the region.

There may still be some rain across southeast Nebraska on early Sunday morning. This likely clears out of the region by 10 AM. It total, we could see another 0.50" to 1.50" of rain across the region through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be milder, less humid and mostly rain-free with sunshine in the afternoon and temps in the low 80s. We could get down to the low to mid 60s by Monday morning!

Monday will like a great day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s!

We are watching for the potential of rain and severe storms on Tuesday of next week. This will be followed my some milder air, in the upper 70s to low 80s for the end of next week. There may be some mornings in the upper 50s around next Thursday!

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry until 4 AM

Low: 72

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 85

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Drier, less humid

High: 82

Wind: N 10-15

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