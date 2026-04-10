A wet start to the weekend, and it gets a lot warmer!

3 THINGS TO KNOW

A stormy start to the weekend

Severe weather ingredients overhead

Temps to climb into the 80s

FORECAST

Things will stay dry Friday evening, and it will be chilly with temps in the 40s. Overnight, spotty rain and storms will move into the region, after 2-3am. This will lead to a wet start to Saturday morning.

Off-and-on rounds of storms are likely Saturday morning, and like we have seen earlier this week, small hail may possible. It will be drier in the afternoon with temps holding in the 40s and 50s. A

A warm front will reach Omaha late in the day, quickly rising temps into the 60s with a small chance at storms late in the day and in the evening. These Saturday evening storms may have large hail.

Sunday is now trending to be a drier, breezy and warmer day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A few isolated storms may still pop up in the afternoon heat in Iowa, which could pose a severe weather risk.

Monday starts the new workweek even warmer with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Heading into Monday night a few storms may move in from south of Omaha with some hail.

Tuesday could be wet and stormy as a cold front eventually moves through the region, and it could lead to a risk of severe weather, with highs near 80.

Estimated rainfall amounts will be around 0.50" to 1.00" through Tuesday night.

The rest of next week will be drier and warmer than average, in the 70s for next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Stormy into AM hours

Overcast

Low: 45

Wind: NE 10-15

SATURDAY

Stormy Morning

Mostly Cloudy

High: 72

Wind: NE 10-15

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