A wet weekend, but there will be some dry-time

While warm this evening, the lower humidity really does make the evening feel pretty comfortable, and temperatures will cool off quickly once the sun sets, down in the upper 70s by 4th quarter of football games. While an isolated shower or two could begin to pop up late this evening, there's a really good chance all the games stay dry and rain hold off until after midnight.

We'll see a few spotty showers overnight and into Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry with some morning sunshine. The day starts in the upper 60s.

A cold front will move into the region Saturday, and while we start the day with some sunshine, clouds will start to thicken up through the rest of the day, as hit and miss storms begin to pop up. While rain becomes a more likely in the afternoon, there will still be a lot of dry time during the day. So, don't cancel the outdoor plans, but have an indoor backup plan ready just in case. Assuming we stay dry long enough, we likely warm into the mid to upper 80s with more humidity.

Rain becomes a lot more likely Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and the best rain chances continue through Sunday afternoon. Just in time for the start of fall, it will also be a lot cooler, with highs in the mid 60s.

The rain begins to break apart Sunday night, but a few spotty showers could still be around Monday morning.

In total we could see a few neighborhoods receive over an inch of rain this weekend, especially south of Omaha. However, flooding is not likely.

We'll see some sunshine start to come out Monday afternoon with low humidity and highs in the upper 60s.

It only gets a little warmer Tuesday, into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We stay mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with both afternoons in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Scattered PM Rain/Storms

Muggy

High: 87

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Widespread Rain

High: 66

