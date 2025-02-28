A windy Friday, updates for ice jams and the wildfire risk

ICE JAM THREAT: The recent stretch of warm weather has ice melting and moving again on the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If the ice jams up, it could quickly increase water levels, flooding areas right along the river. If you live right along these rivers or have property along them, keep a close eye on the water through the weekend.

FORECAST: We get a little warmer today! While it will be breezy at times, Omaha will warm up into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Most of eastern Nebraska, far southwest Iowa, and northwest Missouri will also enjoy the low 60s. Northeast of Omaha, areas like Dension and Atlantic will only get into the mid 50s.

The wind will be lighter tonight and early Friday morning as we cool off into the upper 30s and low 40s.

It gets windy Friday with speeds of 20-40 mph throughout the day. The good news is, we stay mostly sunny with most neighborhoods, including Omaha, warming into the low 60s. Many spots south of I-80 will enjoy mid 60s.

Then, a cold front arrives, dropping the heat to start the weekend. The cold front doesn't bring us any rain, and we stay mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday afternoon, which is closer to average for early March.

Sunday gets breezy, but we also get warmer, with highs in the low 50s. There will be a few more clouds around Sunday, followed by a few hit and miss pockets of rain Sunday night, but most of us stay dry.

Most of Monday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy, but warmer, with upper 50s.

Late Monday night, a few spotty showers will start to move in. Rain becomes more widespread into Tuesday morning, and it will continue at times Tuesday afternoon. The rainy weather keeps us breezy and a little cooler with low 50s.

We could get cold enough late Tuesday night and overnight to change the last bit of rain into snow, but at that point, there likely won't be much moisture left, keeping any snow totals pretty small. For now, anything looks to be 0-1" at best.

Behind the rain and snow, we get windy and colder Wednesday, dropping into the low 40s for highs.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Above Average

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 63

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 43

