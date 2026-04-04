A windy start to Easter weekend, below freezing Sunday morning

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- A windy Saturday
- Below freezing Sunday morning
- More rain chances next week
FORECAST
Temps will be in the 30s Saturday morning as the wind begins to pick up out from the north, gusting to 30-40 mph during the day. We should see a little bit of sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
A freeze, with frosty conditions are expected Sunday morning as temps dip in the mid to upper 20s. Omaha's average last freeze date is for another 2+ weeks, around April 21st.
We'll see lots of sunshine on Easter, and it will be much warmer out with highs in the low 60s.
There is a chance at rain next Monday with highs in the 40s, followed by another freeze Tuesday morning, with lows in the upper 20s.
More chances at rain come later into next week as temperatures warmer back in the 60s and 70s.
SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Windy
High: 49
Wind: NW 25-40
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Milder
High: 62
Wind: SW 5-15
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Milder
High: 48
Wind: N 5-15
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